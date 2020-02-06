City of Midland issued boil water notice for the Airport area

The City of Midland has put a boil notice out for the area by Midland International Air & Space Port.

The City says its due to a water main break.

They are asking those affected should try to use bottled water if possible .

The City has not given a timeline of when the water break is expected to be fixed.

Boil Water Notice for Noncommunity Public Water Systems:

2/6/2020

Due to water main Break and loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Midland International Airport public water system to notify all customers, individuals, or employees that this establishment or business has implemented a boil water notice. All water provided by this establishment or business shall be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, all customers, individuals, or employees may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials of this establishment or business will notify customers, individuals, or employees that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers, individuals, or employees of this establishment or business that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Midland Utilities Department at 432-681-7606. The City of Midland is working on the main break to resolve this problem as quickly as possible.