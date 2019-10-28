A Tall City family needs help solving a spooky situation

A family in the Tall City is in need of the communities help in solving a spooky situation.

Joshua Jardine lives in Midland and he said his house was burglarized and the thefts made off with close to $700 dollars’ worth of Halloween decorations.

Jardine said he was going to hold a neighborhood wide event in honor of the upcoming holiday. He said this is the reason why he had all the big festive decorations in the first place.

He said now that most of his property has been stolen, out of fear of losing more of his decorations he decided to cancel the event.

He tells CBS7 News that he is willing to bring the event back, when and only when he gets back decorations back.

Jardine goes on to add that he is not upset about the money but upset because he had spent over 70 hours making and creating each of the pieces that were stolen.

“My end goal is to just get the stuff back. If i got the stuff back, I will set everything back up. That really is just my goal right now. There was just a lot of time and effort and money that went into it. I am sad that I disappointed the community,” said Jardine.

He has made a claim with the Midland Police Departments and he said he turned over the video with the suspects committing the crime over to the authorities.

“I tore down everything yesterday. I want to give really big kudos to my neighbors. I have 3 or 4 around my area and they all stood beside me on the front lawn. We had a talked about it. They watched me take everything down and even helped me in some parts,” said Jardine.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Midland Police Department.