A Midland mother is asking for help tracking down a robber

In Midland, a worried mother is trying to track down a robber who held her daughter and her boyfriend at gunpoint on Sunday night.

She said her daughter tried to call 911 during the robbery, but the suspect pointed the gun at her and made her hang up the phone.

All the information we have right now is from that Facebook post from the mother. We have reached out to the City of Midland for more information and they have not gotten back to CBS7 News.

In the Facebook post the mother gives a chilling description of what the she claimed happened late Sunday night.

The mother said the gunman pointed a weapon at her daughter’s boyfriend’s head. Then demanded his wallet while they approached the stop sign at Fairbanks and Midland Drive.

Mike Crowly has been a preacher at Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland which is feet away from where the incident happened. He said when he got the call about the robbery everyone at his church was immediately worried and now he’s just glad everybody’s okay.

“We knew people, who knew people. So everyone has been asking. We are glad that no one was hurt but it was shocking to find out that’s right here at the corner of our parking lot,” said Crowly.

Afterwards, the mother said the suspect reportedly ran towards target while her daughter and her boyfriend rushed

The family asks if you live in the area and have any surveillance video to turn that over to police.

“What we know is that everybody is okay but obviously it was very frightening and that makes me sad because if that happens to you it changes you. How long are they going to come to a stop sign and be looking around wondering what happens next for the rest of their lives,” said Crowly.

