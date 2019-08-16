A Long Awaited Road Project

Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez announced how the new construction for Cotton Flat Road is finally making its way.

The new road is a project is expected to take four to six months to complete. Sanchez wants the community to be patient with the traffic that may come from the construction. He feels that the new four-million dollar project is one that has taken decades to happen. He feels that this will help make transportation for everyone easier overall.

Cotton Flat road is just one of four road constructions that will take place in Midland. The new road will consist of eleven inches of base and three inches of asphalt. This is so that it will be very sturdy for traffic purposes.