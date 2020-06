Animals in need got some much-needed help on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning 99 animals from the Odessa Animal Shelter were rescued thanks to Dog Rescue R Us and Dog is my CoPilot.

The Odessa Police Department shared the following:

"The Odessa Police Department and the Odessa Animal Shelter would like to thank Dog Rescue R Us and Dog is my CoPilot for being a great help in rescuing 99 animals early this morning!

Thank you so much for all who participated!"