90-year-old missing in Odessa

Odessa Police say a 90-year-old man drove off in his car Wednesday morning and is now missing.

They say Manuel F. Navarrete was last seen at 9:00 a.m. by his daughter. Then surveillance video caught him driving off in his car at around 10:30 a.m.

He's driving a 2005 Toyota Scion that's gray/silver in color. His Texas licence plate has DT5-T019 on it.

Navarrete is 5’ 2” and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, navy blue jacket, and black pants.

Call Odessa Police or Crime Stoppers with any information.