An elderly driver died in a wreck on State Highway 302 Tuesday night.

DPS Investigators say 90-year-old Velton Harry was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane on 302 about six and a half miles West of Odessa.

They say he hit a Chevy 2500 pick-up head-on. The driver of that vehicle was taken to MCH with non-life threatening injuries.

It's unknown if Harry was wearing his seat belt.