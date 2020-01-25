80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt

Eighty Burmese pythons were caught during Miami’s 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades.

The game’s organizing committee promoted the Python Bowl, a 10-day contest for hunters who kill the most and biggest of these invasive snakes.

Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel won an ATV for capturing eight pythons and Tom Rahill won $2,000 for bagging the heaviest snake - a 62-pounder.

The pythons can grow to 20 feet and are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. Their population may exceed 100,000.

