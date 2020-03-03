7 hours into first shift, new Texas K9 officer makes his first meth bust

K9 Dodger, a shelter dog who graduated from the Animal Farm Foundation/Sector K9 Detection Dog program on Feb. 28, made his first bust on March 2, just seven hours into his first shift. He is the latest addition to the police force in Spur, TX.

Through the Animal Farm Foundation’s (AFF) Detection Dog Grant Program and Sector K9, shelter dogs are trained to become Weapon and Drugs Detection Dogs to assist police officers in fighting crime.

Traditionally, purebred detection dogs cost up to $20,000. Because of a grant provided by Animal Farm Foundation, the dogs that go through Sector K9 training program are free to police departments and schools.

The training period usually takes eight weeks. Using AFF’s philosophy that all dogs are individuals and should not be categorized because of their breed, each shelter selects dogs to be donated to the program based on their personality traits.

Sector K9 trains the dogs to prepare them to work with police departments helping them detect drugs, explosives, and weapons. To date, more than 70 dogs have been placed across the country in police departments and schools through this program.

Dodger and his handler Officer Eric Keaton were one team of seven that graduated in Ferris, TX.

K9 Dodger demonstrated his keen nose for narcotics detection on an open-air sniff exercise with Spur Police K9 Handler Officer Eric Keeton and Chief Robert Garcia approximately 6 p.m. Monday March 2, 2020.

K9 Dodger indicated a suspicious scent in the 500 block of Calvert Avenue Spur, Texas. With probable cause to enter an abandoned camper, officers followed K9 Dodger, who alerted on a wooden box containing a white crystal substance in a clear plastic bag. The investigation revealed the substance was methamphetamine and weighed 14.3 grams.

There are no suspects currently and no pending charges.

