7-Eleven testing cashierless convenience store

Getting in and out of a 7-Eleven convenience store could get even more convenient if a new checkout technology takes off.

The company says it's testing technology that would take cashiers out of the picture.

Right now, the test store is only available to employees at the headquarters in Irving, Texas.

To make a purchase, they download an app and check in at the store.

When they’re done shopping, they simply walk out and the app debits your bank account and sends a receipt.

