65 COVID-19 cases reported at TDCJ jail in Fort Stockton

65 inmates at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's N5 Unit in Fort Stockton have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Fort Stockton Pioneer reports.

According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Pecos County officials learned about these new cases on Friday night and are now reaching out to the governor's office to see how they should address them.

This outbreak brings Pecos County to a total of 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 28 cases from patients in the public 24 have now recovered.