60-year-old killed trying to run across University Ave.

One man is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred this past weekend in Northwest Odessa.

On May 17, 2019 at approximately 2224 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to University and Golder in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Investigation revealed that a black Jeep Liberty, being operated by Jose Manuel Sanchez, 48 years of age, of Houston, was traveling eastbound in the 800 block of West University.

A 60-year-old male attempted to run southbound across University before being struck by the Jeep Liberty. The pedestrian was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Next of kin have not been notified and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

