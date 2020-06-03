6-year-old welcomed home following heart surgery

Brandon Porras returned home after undergoing his 4th heart surgery which was done in Dallas.

Many lined up to welcome him back home.

We spoke to Brandon’s Mom and Brother about how he is doing.

Jessica Porras told CBS7: “Say thank you to everyone for the prayers.” Brandon replied: “Thank you for the prayers.”

Jessica added: “Tell everyone thank you for praying and for welcoming me home.” Brandon said: “for welcoming me home.”

Adan Sauceda, Brandon’s brother told CBS7: “Thank you for coming out and supporting Brandon. It means a lot to our family.”

As they pulled into town, many were along the side of the road with posters cheering the family on.

Welcome home Brandon.

