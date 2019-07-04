The Star- Spangled Salute celebration started early on the Fourth of July holiday with the youngest Americans taking center stage for the 57th annual Children's Sidewalk Parade.

The Star- Spangled Salute celebration started early on the Fourth of July holiday with the youngest Americans taking center stage for the 57th annual Children's Sidewalk Parade.

Well over 100 kids walked or rode their bikes in the Children's Sidewalk Parade at Hogan Park kicking off all Fourth of July festivities in Midland.

In honor of America’s birthday, children up to the age of 12 had to opportunity to wave their United States flag down the sunny Hogan Park sidewalks.

The family-friendly kick off event was put together by the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

This is the 57th year the Children’s Sidewalk Parade took place on the Fourth of July, which makes it a tradition both the elderly and young can share together.

Leann Creed has been attending the parade for many years. Her children participated when they were young and she is now sharing the tradition with a newer generation.

“I have grand kids and we entered them this year for the first time and we had fun decorating their bikes and their wagons. I enjoyed watching all the little kids, “said Creed.

Vehicles parked along the sidewalks were even decorated in red, white and blue to salute all military and first responder personnel.

According to Nellwyn Barnett with the Midland Chamber of Commerce, each child did receive a United States flag and ribbon for their participation in the parade.

“They are just incredible and they just do a great job with all of these kids out here. Then we will come back this evening and have a really good time,” said Barnett.

