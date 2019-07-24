56th Annual Midland Women's Golf Tournament

This week marks the 56th year for the annual Midland City Golf Tournament.

Faith Delegarza will compete for the championship flight against Rebecca Reed tomorrow morning. From a young age Delegarza had her family help spark her interest in golf. Her grandfather also helped spark this interest as well.

Delegarza states, “Playing with all these ladies has really shaped me to who I am today.”

This Fall, Delegarza will go into her sophomore year at Dallas Baptist University. One of her goals on and off the course is to be a leader and help encourage others to love the game just like she does.

“I like to be a leader to all these young girls and hopefully they can enhance their game and play the college level like me,” says Delegarza.

You can watch her play in the championship game tomorrow morning at the Midland County Club at 9:12 AM.

Reporting in Midland, Taryn Mitchell CBS 7 News