Carbon monoxide send 7 Manor Park residents to the hospital

Part of a nursing home facility in the Permian Basin was evacuated with some residents being transported to a nearby hospital.

The patients who complained of headaches and dizziness had effects of carbon monoxide when getting to the hospital.

According to the City of Midland and officials at Manor Park, the cause that evacuated the 77 residents from a nursing home facility and sent 7 to the hospital was carbon monoxide.

The evacuation at Helen Greathouse Assisted Living Facility at Manor Park started shortly after breakfast, Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Midland, the Midland Fire Department was dispatched to the facility at 11:00 A.M.

Alan Hale, the Executive Director at Manor Park said 7 residents were transported by Midland Fire Department to Midland Memorial Hospital.

"We try to prepare for this and how we evacuate residents quickly, safely, make sure their needs are met, make sure they are comfortable. We have a good hospital. They care for our residents as needed and do a good job,” said Hale.

According to Hale other residents were relocated to another facility at Manor Park.

He said the last time he saw the evacuated residents they were enjoying fun activities while waiting for the all-clear.

"We have wonderful people that live here. If you do not know many old people you need to meet some. They are fascinating. Most of them are taking it very well. They are looking at it as an activity. It is kind of different. They are out of their routines. They get to see part of our campus they have not been to perhaps,” said Hale.

The Midland Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the situation.

