Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after mother is found dead

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy from Roswell after his mother was found dead.

The following comes from the Roswell Police Department:

RPD is investigating a suspicious death, which, per normal protocol, is being investigated as a potential homicide, although it has not at this time been officially classified as such.

RPD responded to a call for assistance about 11:15 a.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 7). Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of East Forest Street in southeast Roswell. At that house, they found a deceased woman, age 27, who had been initially discovered by one or more family members who had come to the house. The woman has been identified as Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.

The woman's 3-year-old son is missing and the following Amber Alert was issued. The adult listed in the alert is the missing boy's father.

The investigation into the suspicious death and the missing boy is ongoing.

-----------------------

The following is information for the distribution of an Amber Alert from the Roswell Police Department. For any questions, please contact the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

The Roswell Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Osiel Ernesto Rico, a three-year-old Hispanic male, two-feet-six inches tall, weighing approximately forty pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Osiel was last seen on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 602 East Forest in Roswell, NM. It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing. Osiel Ernesto Rico is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located. It is believed he is in the company of Jorge Rico-Ruvira a thirty-two-year-old male. He is five-foot-eight inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He is believed to be driving an unknown year maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico AMBER ALERT ADVISORY is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.

