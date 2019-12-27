Food Court: Spiced Cider with OC

ODESSA, Tex. (KOSA) -- Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make spice cider for the holidays.
Ingredients:
- 1 qt of fresh cider
- 1 orange, sliced
- 2 whole cloves
- 1 stick cinnamon
- ¼ tsp all spice
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- 4 ozs orange liquor, optional
- Brown sugar to taste
Instructions:
Put the first 6 ingredients in a nonreactive pan and slowly bring to a simmer allow to simmer for 5-10 minutes.
Taste and adjust the sweetness with the brown sugar.
If you are going to add the orange liquor do so just before serving.