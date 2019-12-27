Food Court: Spiced Cider with OC

Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make spice cider for the holidays.

Ingredients:

- 1 qt of fresh cider

- 1 orange, sliced

- 2 whole cloves

- 1 stick cinnamon

- ¼ tsp all spice

- ¼ tsp nutmeg

- 4 ozs orange liquor, optional

- Brown sugar to taste

Instructions:

Put the first 6 ingredients in a nonreactive pan and slowly bring to a simmer allow to simmer for 5-10 minutes.

Taste and adjust the sweetness with the brown sugar.

If you are going to add the orange liquor do so just before serving.

