The annual ‘High Sky Wing Commemorative Air Force AIRSHO' is this weekend

If you like the high skies and older air crafts this weekend people in the Permian Basin will have the chance to attend the annual ‘High Sky Wing Commemorative Air Force AIRSHO.’

The Director of the AIRSHO, Gina Linebargar said there will be aircraft and reenactments from that time era at this years show.

The 29th annual AIRSHO is scheduled for September 14th and 15th. The gates for the show will be opening at 8:30 A.M. This year is supposed to be a big salute to Vietnam.

“It is a once a year event. It brings the community together. It is an opportunity for people to come out. They support us purchasing tickets. We have many civic groups that come out and volunteer,” said Linebargar.

Linebargar said it takes over 700 volunteers to make the AIRSHO happen.

Organizers said they want the community to know that this is the first year they are offering free tickets to all Vietnam Veterans attending the event.

For more information on the AIRSHO visit their website, www.airsho.org