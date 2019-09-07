Informational fair being held in Midland for victims of crime

The Midland County District Attorney's Office will be hosting an informational gathering for victims of crime on Sunday afternoon.

The DA's office has partnered with multiple agencies to answer any questions and make sure that victims know their rights.

There will also be organizations present if you, or someone you know, would like information on counseling after last Saturday's mass shooting.

The informational fair will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.at Midland Park Mall in front of the new Dillard's.

