Grand Texan Hotel and Convention Center gives fifteen free rooms to victims family members

The Grand Texan Hotel and Convention Center announced today that it will provide fifteen free complementary rooms for the families of the victims from the shooting this weekend.

If family members have to travel or need a place to stay they are more than welcome to check in at the hotel. All they have to do is call 432-618-9000 or email info@grandtexan.com.

The General Manager of the hotel wanted to do this to help the community during this tough time. As it currently stands, there will be fifteen free rooms every day.