Midland Property Tax Rate

Mayor Jerry Morales stated that budget for the overall tax rate will help the tall city become a better world class city. Today he mentioned that if the future of Midland wants to be successful, we all must start now in order to make this happen. By taking action our future kids will have more opportunities.

Morales states, "We are seeing more vehicles, more homes being sold than ever before, we cannot loose that traction, we must continue to maintain the construction, the growth."

The city council is currently eying a more than four percent increase on effective rate.

Some Midland residents have a different outlook on the tax rate. Midland resident Nettie Anderson spoke out today at the council meeting about some concerns she had, if the tax increase comes into play.

Anderson stated, "I've been a resident of Midland for sixty years. I've lived here my whole life. I was born here, my dad owns property, I own property, we're in the property business,"

If you would like to see the entire proposed budget budget for Midland, it is listed on the city's website.