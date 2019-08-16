A Special Event for Back To School

With back to school in full swing in the Midland area, a special event occurred at the Golden Chick in Midland.

The You Reach I Teach organization partnered up with Golden Chick to give free backpacks and kids meal to kids. Owner of Golden Chicken Patrick Carrasco feels that teaming up for events like this when the school year begins for children is a constant reminder for him to give back to the community he is from.

Carrasco states, “Given the community we live in now and the prices are inflated we’re doing something special here.”

The two-hour event had parents and their children come together for a meal and and exciting back to school gifts.

