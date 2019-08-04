Water line break to affect customers in South Odessa

Odessa residents in the area of Interstate 20 and Pool Road will experience low water pressure for the next couple of days.

According to the city, a contractor hit a 16-inch water line in the area on Saturday evening.

Officials said the planning and materials needed to fix the water main are not currently available.

While resources for repairs are gathered, the city said the leak may continue for a few days.

Customers will still have water, but should expect low water pressure.