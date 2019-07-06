Theft suspect crashes into tree after car chase in Reagan County

A man is now in custody on several felony charges after a car chase in Big Lake on Friday night.

The Reagan County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Purdey stole a vehicle in a gas station parking lot and then fled in the vehicle at speeds over 90 mph through the town.

The chase ended in Mertzon after Purdey struck a tree at high speed.

According to The Big Lake Wildcat, Purdey was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.

The Wildcat also reported on Facebook that Purdey attempted to escape custody at the Tom Green County Jail.

