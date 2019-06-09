At least one person is dead in crane collapse in Downtown Dallas

At least one person is dead after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex near Good Latimer and Live Oak in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. Heavy winds from severe storms moved through the area Sunday afternoon.

Two people are also in critical condition, two in serious condition and one person was already released from the hospital, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Officials said crews are still working to account for all the residents of the apartment but that they haven’t received reports of anyone missing.

Damage to units and vehicles could be seen from the news helicopter.

Damage is being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas, as severe storms moved through the area. The damage is mostly being caused by heavy winds.

Fallen trees, downed power lines and damage to homes and businesses are the kinds of damage being seen through areas like Dallas County.

Power outages are also reported throughout North Texas.