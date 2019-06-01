Facebook completes financing for solar farm in Andrews

Facebook is partnering with a United States- based energy developer to build a large solar farm in Andrews County.

The renewable energy developer, Longroad Energy, has been working on the Prospero Solar Project since 2017, according to its CEO, Paul Gaynor.

The solar farm will have a capacity of 379 megawatts and occupy 4,600 acres, according to a news release.

The energy company co-founder explained the large project.

“In terms of megawatts, power output, it’s about 300 megawatts. That’s a very big project. It’s comprised of over 3 million individual solar panels, big substation and interconnection equipment onto the grid,” he said.

The plant will be located about 15 miles outside Andrews, in the county. The plant is slated to open in the spring of 2020, according to Gaynor. The company said it will be one of the largest solar farms in the United States.

Gaynor said the solar farm fits with Facebook’s dedication to renewable energy and its company goals.

“What’s unique about their involvement in this project, is it’s the first time that they’re making a direct investment in the project as well. So not only are they buying a significant portion of the environmental attributes, but they’re actually a direct investor. They’re what’s known as a tax equity investor in the project,” he said.

Facebook will be the sole tax equity investor for the project.

In a partial statement to CBS7 News, Facebook said the solar project helps meet their renewable energy goals, adding that Texas’s strong solar and wind resources make it an idea place to invest.

“[It] makes many different types of power sales arrangements possible. Those factors, coupled with the fact that we have facilities in the region, made it a great location for our first direct investment.”

The solar plant addition will impact the Andrews community, according to the executive director of economic development for the Andrews Economic Development Corporation, Morse Haynes.

“Initially, the construction phase will be huge. We will probably have 150 to 200 construction jobs that will last nearly 18 months. And then past that, you will have two to four permanent jobs within the community. Another key item would be the property tax value that it will bring to the community,” Haynes said.

In a news release, Longroad Energy claims the solar project will deliver more than $21 million in property taxes, including more than $12 million in Andrews Independent School District. The energy company added that $23 million in wages will be paid out over the life of the project.

The energy company CEO said he expects around 300 jobs will need to be filled at the peak of the project.

“I think that there’s nothing but benefits that come from the project. First of all, you’ve got people in Andrews County who are land owners. And those land owners will be enjoying royalties from the project and that will be over a very very long period of time,” Gaynor said.

Gaynor also highlighted the overall cost of the project that will impact the local west Texas community.

The Andrews economy expert believes the project will benefit the community.

“To me, it’s always a huge plus when we can diversify off of the oilfield. We don’t ever forget who we are and what we do, and it’s always nice to have some other jobs that aren’t directly tied to the oilfield,” he said.

Longroad Energy has another solar project named Phoebe in Winkler County.

“Facebook is excited to invest in this Texas project because it offers us new flexibility to meet our renewable energy goals, while giving us the opportunity to impact the development of new renewable energy projects. It also helps that Texas is one of the most robust renewable energy markets in the US. It has great solar and wind resources and the energy market there makes many different types of power sales arrangements possible. Those factors, coupled with the fact that we have facilities in the region, made it a great location for our first direct investment.

We also hope it will bring benefits to the local community. We expect the project will create several hundred construction jobs as well as jobs for the operating facility.”

