"PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION" Tornado Watch in effect until 8 PM

A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado watch is in effect for the northeast Permian Basin until 8 PM CDT for Tornadoes...Very large Hail and destructive straight line winds. The watch includes...Martin...Howard...Mitchell...Dawson...Borden...and Scurry counties including the city of Big Spring. Please stay with the CBS7 Weather Authority On-Air...On-line and On Social for the latest warnings and information late this afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours.