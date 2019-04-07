Texas Tech’s Final Four victory triggers celebration riots in Lubbock

The Texas Tech men's basketball team had a big Final Four win over Michigan State on Saturday night, which led to celebrations in Lubbock that quickly got out of hand.

Excited students from the bars along Broadway St. flooded into the intersection, east of Texas Tech campus, after the game.

Fans set articles of clothing and a couch on fire. Eventually, even a car parked on broadway was flipped over and fans climbed on top.

Lubbock Police responded to the riots by attempting to keep people away from the area.

After a fight broke out, K-9 units and Swat units moved in to disperse the crowd.

Tear gas was released and people gradually moved from the streets to the sidewalks along Broadway St.

The City of Lubbock has reported vandalism and property damage, but no serious injuries.

The Police Department is continuing it's investigation into who was involved in the vandalism and property damage.