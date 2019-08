The search continues for suspects who stole an ATM from an Odessa bank.

On Wednesday, July 3, suspects stole a forklift and used it to steal an ATM from the AIM Bank on Tres Hermanas Boulevard.

The forklift was left at the scene.

Odessa police recovered the ATM later in the day but found that cash was missing.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection to this case.

You can call the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.