5 ways to help make your New Year’s resolutions stick

Losing weight, quitting smoking and saving money are just some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, but how do you make them stick? (Source: CNN)

Every year starts out with the best intentions to become your best self, but according to a 2015 story from U.S. News and World Report, 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February.

The American Psychological Association says five things can turn a struggle into a success.

First, start small and go after a realistic goal. For example, if more exercise is your resolution, begin with a few days a week instead of seven.

Next, change one behavior at a time. Changing too much at once may be overwhelming.

Talk about it. Make sure family and friends know your goals so they can help. Joining a group like a workout class or getting together with others who are quitting smoking can help with resolution success.

But if you have a slip, don't beat yourself up. Simply recover from the mistake and get back on track.

Finally, seek support. Don't face the stress of reaching your goals alone.

