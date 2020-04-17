5-minute COVID-19 test kits heading to Midland and Odessa

West Texas is going to receive testing help during the coronavirus pandemic.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf announced Thursday evening that he was informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services that a shipment of COVID-19 tests is heading to Ector County and Midland County.

According to Rep. Landgraf's release, these tests from the Abbott Laboratories can produce a positive or negative test result in as little as five minutes.

"This is a big deal in the battle against coronavirus here in the Permian Basin," Landgraf said. "The Abbott tests have been able to produce results in minutes, rather than days or weeks. This makes our community safer by giving us a more accurate picture in a shorter amount of time."

The deliveries of the kits are set to happen this week.

"I'm thankful we will now have one more weapon in our fight against COVID-19," Landgraf said.