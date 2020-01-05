4D Barrel Race comes to West Texas

The annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is well underway in the Odessa. On Sunday, West Texans got to see some horse racing.

The 4D Barrel Race gave girls participating in the rodeo a chance to get on their horses and ride in the same arena they will compete in later this week.

There were over 300 entrees for the barrel races - all those hoping to get some extra practice before the big rodeo.

According to Tommy Zant, the Barrel Committee Chairman, the competitors are expected to do a clover leaf pattern - which is one right hand turn, two left hand turns. They can also do one left hand turn and two right hand turns.

"I grew up around rodeos. My whole family does rodeos and my wife knows a bunch of these ladies and it is just a deal to help them out. Give them a chance to run, compete and get their horses used to this arena,” said Zant.

All the money raised at the 4D Barrel Race goes to the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo for college scholarships.