Severe weather threat increasing for parts of West Texas

The risk of severe thunderstorms is in the forecast late this afternoon and evening for parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico east of a line from Seminole to Monahans south to Presidio. The main threat will be large hail up to 2"+ and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out early this evening if severe thunderstorms develop.

