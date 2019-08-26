40-person brawl at California water park started over beach towel, police say

A man is in critical condition after a 40-person brawl at a California water park that police say started over a beach towel.

Police told KCRA the fight started Sunday afternoon at the Raging Waters park at Cal Expo with a disagreement between two women over who took whose beach towel.

Christopher Neves, 35, jumped in to try to break up the fight, but was attacked by three other people who jumped in after him, the Sacramento television station reported.

The fight grew to about 40 people with some trading blows and others exchanging insults.

“There were two large families … about 15 people on each side engaged in mutual combat,” Cal Expo Police Chief Everest Robillard told KOVR.

Officers found Neves without a pulse or heartbeat, but he was revived at the scene. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where, at last check, he was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Operators closed the park early because of the brawl.

No one was arrested, but everyone involved was identified, photographed and released. Police say charges may be forthcoming.

Cal Expo police say alcohol was a factor in the brawl.

