4-year-old killed in Odessa wreck

A four-year-old girl was killed in a wreck on 42nd Street at West County Road Tuesday afternoon.

DPS investigators say a total of six vehicles were involved.

They say three were stopped at the light headed north on West County Road, when the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck slammed into the back of the last vehicle. The impact shoved it into the back of the second vehicle and the second into the first.

A lawnmower also went flying, they say, hitting two other vehicles.

The four-year-old was in the vehicle hit from behind by the F-250. Investigators say she was in a car seat. Richard Ramirez was driving with her. DPS says the 57-year-old was injured and transported to a local hospital.

They also say 30-year-old Charles D. Cole of Odessa was driving the vehicle that slammed into their truck. He wasn't hurt.

No charges have been filed yet and DPS says the investigation is ongoing.