Lubbock reports 3rd coronavirus case

A third case of coronavirus has been reported in Lubbock, announced by the city at joint news conference on Wednesday night. It is believed to be travel-related.

(MGN Image)

Texas Tech University says one of their students who returned from Europe is one of the people tested positive for coronavirus. TTU says that student has been isolated and their family has been quarantined. The student developed symptoms and was tested at UMC on Monday.

Texas Tech has arranged transportation and provided a place for returning students to stay as they return from Study Abroad programs to comply with the 14-day isolation advisory in effect, but the city says this student did not stay in that facility, they went back to their home.

The family has been placed under legal quarantine that prevents them from traveling. Family members will be monitored by the health department for signs and symptoms of coronavirus for at least 14 days. If anyone in the household shows symptoms that order can be extended.

The student reported developing symptoms while traveling to Lubbock and while visiting a local restaurant. The city has released the times this patient was at the Lubbock airport and at Rosa’s Cafe. They were at Lubbock airport between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on March 15 and then at Rosa’s Cafe at 4th & Quaker from 9:30 p.m. until close at 11 p.m.

If anyone who was at Rosa’s or the airport during that time develops symptoms through March 29 they are asked to immediately contact the Lubbock Health Department at (806) 775-2933.

The coronavirus patient identified in Hockley County has been hospitalized. This person traveled to a state where there was community transmission. This person was seen at Grace Clinic, Covenant Emergency and UMC. The medical facilities will be conducting their own investigation as to who this person came in contact with to make sure they were using proper protective equipment.

This individual did not visit any public places while traveling between their home and the clinics. People in that person’s household will be monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

We’re still waiting on details about the third case that was just announced.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope is issuing a revised disaster declaration that will go into effect Thursday at 5 p.m. Gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less and many exemptions have been removed. There will no longer be exemptions for weddings, funerals, and church services.

The city says fines are possible for gatherings of more than 50 people.