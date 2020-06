The USGS website is reporting that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake at 5:45 a.m. Monday morning.

It struck in Midland County near the Ector/Midland County line just north of Highway 191.

Many CBS7 viewers reported feeling and hearing the quake as it happened.

No damage has been reported.

This comes after a series of earthquakes recently in the same area as the one that shook the metro Monday morning.