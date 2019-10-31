$30,000 reward offered to help find missing Ala. 19-year-old

Parents are frantic to find a missing 19-year-old from Homewood.

Aniah Haley Blanchard is missing from Auburn, Ala. The governor of Alabama and the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship are offering a total of $30,000 for information in the case. (Source: Contributed/WBRC/Gray News)

It’s been more than a week since Aniah Blanchard was last seen in Auburn.

Blanchard returned to the Auburn area from a funeral in North Alabama Wednesday evening. She had to go to work the next morning but she went out that Wednesday night.

Gov. Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in this case.

In addition, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce a $25,000 contribution to Gov. Kay Ivey’s $5000 reward, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators involved in the disappearance of Blanchard.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

As authorities continue searching for her, Blanchard’s mother and stepfather urged people to come forward for information.

“Right now we need as many people as we can get searching for Aniah. This is definitely not Aniah. ... If she is out there we need to find her,” Angela Haley-Harris said.

Blanchard is a student at Southern Union Community College in Opelika.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Auburn Police Department on Thursday. Walt Harris and his wife put up a video on Facebook asking for help.

“If have any leads on where our daughter is Aniah, please go to the authorities. Tell them where she was last seen,” Harris said.

Blanchard was in a Black 2017 CRV. She was wearing a black dress and tan boots. Mrs. Harris said Blanchard apparently met someone Wednesday night.

“Young man. She just met, that is all. She didn’t say how she met him, where she met, where she was at. Said she was with a person she just met,” Harris said.

Harris said her daughter’s debit card was used Wednesday night. Authorities tried to check the area where her cell phone was last in use.

“They are still searching where her phone actually pinged the tower. After 11:57 p.m. her phone went dark," Harris said.

Anyone with information on Blanchard should contact Auburn police at334-501-3100.

