USGS: Two earthquakes shake parts of eastern Ector County over the weekend

Did you feel it?

The USGS is reporting that a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area near the Ector-Midland county line at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday.

Many people have reported feeling their home shake or hearing a loud boom.

This comes on the heels of a handful of other earthquakes that have been recorded over the last few weeks in our area.

There have been no reports of any damages as this quake was considered to be minor.

Just hours before this earthquake happened, another one was reported by the USGS at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

This earthquake was registered as a 2.3 magnitude and happened underneath almost the exact same area as the one from 11:58 p.m. on Sunday. A photo is attached to this story showing where these earthquakes were recorded.