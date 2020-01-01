3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains

Three mountain lions found feeding on human remains near a popular Arizona hiking trail have been killed.

Arizona authorities said Wednesday the animals were not suspected of killing the person, but were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains off the Pima Canyon Trail.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the area in the Coronado National Forest was closed for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions.

The medical examiner will work to identify the name and cause of death for the person.

