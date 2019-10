A Midland woman is dead following a Thursday morning crash that happened about 1.75 miles outside of Odessa.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Kylie Thompson was driving west on Loop 338. The Ford Explorer driven by Thompson then traveled into the eastbound lane and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on.

The driver of the truck, 59-year-old Jose Rodriquez, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.