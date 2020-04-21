25th annual Firecracker Fandango canceled

The City of Odessa has announced that the 25th annual Firecracker Fandango has been canceled.

According to the city, the decision was made in the interest of public health.

Firecracker Fandango was scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 4.

The following statement comes from the City of Odessa:

"This was not an easy decision at which to arrive, however the safety and well-being of our guests, citizens, and vendors are our top priority. Due to the fact that it is still unknown as to what effect the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on our community come July, it is out of an abundance of caution the City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa, Inc. have decided this is the best course of action. Downtown Odessa hosts many exciting events throughout the year, giving us an opportunity to appreciate downtown Odessa and its revitalization. We look forward to celebrating at the 2021 Firecracker Fandango!"