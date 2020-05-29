23rd annual Pops in the Park canceled

The 23rd annual Pops in the Park in Big Spring has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was announced on the Pops in the Park Facebook Page on Thursday.

The following comes from the Pops in the Park Committee:

There were numerous concerns leading to this decision. First, the last few months have financially impacted many of our potential sponsors; the committee wants to be sensitive in asking for major financial commitments for the event. Second, we planned to proceed with just the public fireworks display in an alternative location; however, with the current burn ban in effect for Howard County, safety is our primary concern. While we have done Pops in the Park during burn bans in previous years, those events were in Comanche Trail Park which is an area that can be controlled. Third, state permits for fireworks displays are very specific and take many weeks for approval. This process is currently delayed by the state due to the quarantine, therefore rescheduling of the fireworks later in the year does not guarantee a permit…and we do not want to plan for the event later only to have it cancelled again. Lastly, and most importantly, we are concerned about the safety of attendees, first responders, volunteers, and our committee in an environment where social distancing would be difficult to manage. Despite exploring many options, the committee was unable to find any way to proceed safely with the fireworks display as planned.

The Pops in the Park Committee looks forward to this event every year; we are extremely saddened and disappointed, but the health and safety of our community while respecting our sponsors are our priorities in reaching this difficult decision. We look forward to the return of this celebratory and captivating event in 2021!