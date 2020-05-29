$20k worth of property stolen from veteran memorial construction site on Memorial Day

The Pecos Police Department is investigating after $20,000 worth of property was taken a veteran’s memorial on Memorial Day.

It’s hard to even believe.

While most West Texans spent memorial thanking veterans for all they do, a few others used it a chance to rob them of that respect.

On Memorial Day, Forever Lawn West Texas workers left rolls of turf on the construction site of Pecos’ Veterans Memorial Park during their day off thinking surely no one would bother it.

They were wrong.

That night, a witness tells them a few men loaded up rolls and rolls of the turf and then sped off when they were confronted by an employee.

“To see something like this happen again Memorial Day and then at a veteran’s park,” Rosa Salinas said. “It’s very very heartbreaking.”

This hits home for Salinas.

Her brother Johnny Mata, a CWII in 507th Maintenance Co., served his entire adult life first a mechanic in the gulf war before he was later deployed into Iraq and killed in an ambush on March 23, 2003.

His service is prominently recognized on this memorial stone that marked the beginning of what would become veteran memorial park in Pecos.

A project that means everything to Salinas.

“It’s a hole in my heart that I feel can never be filled or replaced,” she said. “But it has taken some of the hurt away.”

Hearing about that theft made Salinas sick to her stomach and she hopes they turn themselves in and apologize.

She says everyone in Pecos needs to rally around causes like this even beyond Memorial Day because it’s the least we can do to thank service men and women like Mata, and more importantly, to remember their sacrifice.

“His name will never be forgotten. Never. Along with so many others that I hope and pray will continue to live on. That his legacy will live on forever even after we are gone.”

Forever Lawn West Texas said despite this incident, they’ll still finish the turf in a few days and come July 2, the memorial will be complete.