2020 Corvette C8 in at All American Chevy in Midland this weekend

All American Chevrolet in Midland is showcasing a brand new 2020 Corvette C-8 Friday and Saturday.

This is the 8th generation of the iconic sports car, which debuted in 1953.

The car will be on display from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. both days.

"We can't wait for everyone in the Permian Basin to see this machine!," said General Manager Robbie Richards. "It's unlike any Vet you've ever seen before."

If All American's parking lot gets full, there will be overflow parking at the Midland Rockhounds Stadium with continuous shuttles going back and forth.

Representatives from GM will also be at the dealership to answer questions.