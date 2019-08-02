2019 Wellness Tour offers children in Midland free vaccinations

With school starting right around the corner the City of Midland is teaming up with Midland Memorial Hospital for their annual Wellness Tour.

Children around the Tall City receive free back-to-school vaccinations

Today children around the Tall City got a chance to stay up date on vaccinations at no charge, thanks to the Texas Vaccines for Children Program.

Becky Smith with the Midland Health Department said there is usually a 10 dollar fee for vaccinations but today is about giving back and preparing the community.

“The first thing is to be able to get them into school. That is what everyone worries about. We as health care providers worry about keeping them vaccinated in order to prevent disease or the spread of disease,” said Smith.

If you happened to miss this event, Smith said the Midland Health Department offers vaccines at their office, daily.

She also said no one is ever turned away for not being able to pay.

