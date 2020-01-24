$20,000 in rewards offered for information leading to arrest in murder of Brandon Swinney

A large reward is being offered for anyone who can help find the person who killed Brandon Swinney.

Brandon Swinney, 42. (Photo: Facebook)

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Odessa Crime Stoppers announced that members of the community had come together to raise the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case up to $20,000.

"If anyone knows anything, please speak up. Please call Crime Stoppers. Please call the detective. Please just say something. Everybody is hurting right now," said Samantha Swinney, Brandon's widow.

The rewards have an expiration date. Anyone with information is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

"The task that I would like to pose to the community is put yourself in their position. You would want someone to come forward and give that information that solves this crime if it was your family," said Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

To be eligible for the additional rewards, you must contact Odessa Crime Stoppers through their tip line at (432) 333-TIPS or by using their online app.

On Thursday, November 21, Swinney was outside of his home when he was hot in the chest and killed.

Many people in the neighborhood heard the gunshot, but the suspect ran away before they could be seen.