2 toddlers killed by gunshots in Indiana and Oklahoma

Two toddlers died in separate shooting incidents early Monday morning.

Authorities say bullets were fired into an Oklahoma City home, killing a 2-year-old girl and wounding her grandmother as they were asleep in bed.

Police say investigators have no idea who fired the shots early Monday that killed 2-year-old Riah Janae Thomas.

Her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was treated and released from a hospital.

Lt. Cody Koelsch told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police had no previous history with the home and don’t know why it may have been targeted.

Police say another shooting, this one in northwestern Indiana, has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence early Monday found the wounded boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

WLS-TV reports that the child’s 27-year-old mother was hospitalized after being shot in the arm and suffering a graze wound to her face.

Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting in the city about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

