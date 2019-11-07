2 rescued after Uber driver veers into NY swimming pool

Police are investigating if any foul play was involved after an Uber driver crashed into a 10-foot deep swimming pool outside a New York home.

The car had veered off a busy boulevard, crashed through the neighbor’s fence, gone airborne and landed in the 10-foot deep pool. (Source: WCBS/Port Washington Fire Department/Facebook/CNN)

A deluge of water at Deborah Wrynn’s home in Flower Hill, N.Y., seemed out of place on a sunny Wednesday morning until she looked in her backyard and realized a car had crashed into her swimming pool.

“I looked out the kitchen window, and I see water dripping down all the windows in the back of the house. I was like, ‘What happened?'" she said. “Then, I noticed the top of the car. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’”

The car, which police say was an Uber, had veered off a busy boulevard, crashed through the Wrynns’ neighbor’s fence, gone airborne and landed in the 10-foot deep pool.

Inside, the dazed, 66-year-old driver and male passenger were unable to open the doors, as water began pouring in.

Emergency responders quickly arrived, broke the windows and rescued the victims. The two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Very grateful no one was injured. That’s all we care about. Everything else looks terrible but can be fixed,” homeowner Colm Wrynn said.

It took hours of planning and the power of two tow trucks to pull the car out of the pool.

Police are investigating to determine if there was any criminality involved in the incident. It’s unclear if the Uber was on an active call when it went off course.

